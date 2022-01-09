Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FirstCash by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $73.81 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

