Boston Partners Sells 42,795 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,795 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 564,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $286.12 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

