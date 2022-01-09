Boston Partners Sells 5,018 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 187,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 81,802 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.75. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.