Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 307 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

DOV stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average of $167.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.