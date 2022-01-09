Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,830 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

