Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

