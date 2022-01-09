Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day moving average is $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

