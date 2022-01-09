Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $258.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.08 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.