Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.11 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

