Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 240,749 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Braskem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braskem by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

