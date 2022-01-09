Bread (BRD) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.35 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Bread has a total market cap of $41.35 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005820 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

