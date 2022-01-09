BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Buys $84,100.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $937,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

