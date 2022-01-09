BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE BSA opened at $25.26 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $26.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,050,488 shares of company stock valued at $347,457,996 in the last ninety days.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.