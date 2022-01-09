Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BR traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.50. 428,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,946,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.