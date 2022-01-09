Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of BR traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.50. 428,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.88.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,946,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
Further Reading: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.