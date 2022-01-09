Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $10.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFMD. Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 31.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $473.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Affimed has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

