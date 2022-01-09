Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.97. Apple posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple stock opened at $172.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,451,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 861.9% in the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 353,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 316,306 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

