Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.09 Billion

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce sales of $8.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the highest is $8.23 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $46.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 billion to $47.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.61 billion to $52.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.67.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.65. 1,791,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.11 and its 200-day moving average is $354.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $278.95 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

