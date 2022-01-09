Brokerages Anticipate Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Indonesia Energy.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Indonesia Energy stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Indonesia Energy has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

