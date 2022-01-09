Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $515.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce sales of $515.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $503.88 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $455.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $491.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.44 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of USX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 204,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $265.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

