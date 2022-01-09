Brokerages Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

