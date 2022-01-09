Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce sales of $42.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $51.20 million. FibroGen posted sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $261.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.33 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $295.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 921,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,285. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in FibroGen by 23.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FibroGen by 221.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

