Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.85. 1,277,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.91 and its 200-day moving average is $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

