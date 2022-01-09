Brokerages Set Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Price Target at GBX 4,100

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,100 ($55.25).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($53.90) to GBX 4,400 ($59.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Cranswick news, insider Adam Couch purchased 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($47.81) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,030.00).

CWK opened at GBX 3,796 ($51.15) on Thursday. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 3,330 ($44.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,200 ($56.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,636.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,781.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

