Brokerages Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Price Target at $22.03

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CRH by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. CRH has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

