Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) PT at $46.60

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.