Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $47.25

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,710 shares of company stock valued at $398,039 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,212,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,410. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.