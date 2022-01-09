Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target at $100.40

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.40.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Onto Innovation stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,776,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,386,000 after acquiring an additional 510,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 321,611 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 306,701 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

