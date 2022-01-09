Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of PK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. 3,451,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after buying an additional 2,851,024 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after buying an additional 369,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

