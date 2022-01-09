Brokerages Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target at $48.43

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 183,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,289. The company has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.