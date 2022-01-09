Brokerages Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target at $48.43

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RPTX traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 183,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,289. The company has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $46.44.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
