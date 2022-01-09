Brokerages Set RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Target Price at GBX 4,555

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,555 ($61.38).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHIM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($64.01) to GBX 3,700 ($49.86) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($59.29) to GBX 3,550 ($47.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Karl Sevelda purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,230 ($43.53) per share, for a total transaction of £323,000 ($435,251.31). Also, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($42.24) per share, for a total transaction of £78,845.25 ($106,246.13).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.73) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,514 ($47.35). The company had a trading volume of 29,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,309. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,601.03. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,872 ($38.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,762 ($64.17).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

