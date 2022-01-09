Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Price Target at GBX 805.86

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 820.14 ($11.05).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LON TM17 traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 785 ($10.58). The stock had a trading volume of 45,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 714.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 753.72. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($12.13). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.45.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

