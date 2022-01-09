Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SDIG. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.