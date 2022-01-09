Brokers Offer Predictions for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

