Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded to Buy at Scotiabank

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.55.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$43.13 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$41.88 and a 12 month high of C$63.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.50. The firm has a market cap of C$11.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

