Brooktree Capital Management Takes $7.12 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for approximately 4.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $131.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

