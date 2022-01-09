Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 57.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

NYSE BRO opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

