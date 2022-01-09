Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in December

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $73.00.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
