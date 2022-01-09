Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in December

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

