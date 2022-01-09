BTIG Research Lowers Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target to $25.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of BLI stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.94. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 703,456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after buying an additional 825,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.