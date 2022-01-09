Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.0512 on Top Exchanges

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $105,565.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00084152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.57 or 0.07519830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.96 or 1.00025876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

