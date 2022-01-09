C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an inline rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.75.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

