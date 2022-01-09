C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCCC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,265 shares of company stock worth $87,052. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 184,303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

