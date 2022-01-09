Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CADE. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

