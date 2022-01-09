Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE:CADE opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $15,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $13,215,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $8,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.