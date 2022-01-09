Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $15.37 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.