Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XITK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

NYSEARCA:XITK opened at $174.09 on Friday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $170.98 and a 12 month high of $265.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.74.

