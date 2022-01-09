Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $727,000 Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after acquiring an additional 284,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $791,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

EDOW stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.