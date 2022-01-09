Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $829,000 in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ZEV opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

