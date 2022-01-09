Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFQY. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,057,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor alerts:

Shares of VFQY stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.