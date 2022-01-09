Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,565 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UFEB opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

