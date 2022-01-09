Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 580 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMK. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.